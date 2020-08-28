The Minister of Trade, Alan Kyerematen, has eulogised President Nana Akufo-Addo, saying he is an honest leader.



According to him, the President is on the right course to deliver his promises to Ghanaians.



Speaking to a cross-section of the media after the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) 2020 Manifesto Launch, Mr Kyerematen touted the President’s achievements in his 2016 manifesto, which the party rated as 80% fulfilled.

President Akufo-Addo promised to abolish nuisance taxes, he delivered, promised electricity tariff reduction, he delivered, he promised Free education, he delivered, he promised one Village One Dam he is delivering, he promised massive road infrastructure he is delivering, the collapsed National Health Insurance Scheme is fully working.

He promised to boost investor and business confidence, he delivered and Mr President promised to bring down inflation and now inflation is a single digit.

The President is a proven leader and is ready to do more for the good people of this country because the President promised to rebuild this country, knowing the numerous challenges that face the country and has been honest and fully committed to his promised, he added.

Mr Kyerematen was optimistic Ghanaians would give the NPP another mandate to rule the country.