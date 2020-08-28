Government has indicated the cost of feeding of Junior High School (JHS) pupils preparing for their final examination is GHC3.50 per head.

The breakdown of the JHS Pupils’ Hot Meals cost was announced by Dr Gertrude Quashigah, National Coordinator of the Ghana School Feeding Programme.

She enumerated the amount covers the meal, water and its related expenses both for pupils and teachers.

It covers waakye plus one egg, boiled yams with nkotomire stew, or banku and can of sardines; as well as the food pack, tissue, rubbish clearing and other services to be all borne from the GHC 3.50.

She made the revelation on Adom TV’s The Big Agenda hosted by Nana Ampofo Adjei, on Wednesday, August 26.



Since the news broke – early this week – that a New Patriotic Party Parliamentary Candidate in Tamale had branded food for the pupils in party colours, series of complaints surfaced in the media about poor food quality and poor service delivery.

Addressing the issue, the Executive Director of the Ghana National Council of Private Schools, Enoch Kwasi Gyetuah, condemned the political gimmicks being played by candidates.

He also bemoaned the late arrival of the meals in some schools and drew attention to schools that have so far been served not a single hot or cold meal.

Mr Gyetua, nonetheless, took consolation in the fact that there are more days for the JHS pupils to study and finish their exam and entreated the government to improve the poor implementation of the agenda.