There have been mixed reactions at the St Joseph’s Junior High School in Tamale over the hot meal provided by government for Junior High School students which started yesterday.

Some students expected something more “attractive” than what was provided while others were fine with it.

Some also blamed the caterer for the quality of food served.

“We were not expecting this type of food, we were expecting something nice, attractive, but this one is like rice balls. We don’t blame the president. It’s the cooks so Nana Addo should talk to them so that they cook palatable food for us,” one said.

Another student also questioned why the food came in packs branded with the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) parliamentary candidate for Tamale, Dr Barahama Aryas.

“The branding of it; you shouldn’t add politics into like serving food to children. We are children for crying out loud. We are children we are not supposed to be added into politics,” the student said.

Meanwhile, schools in the Saboba District of the Northern Region are yet to receive their meals two days after the food distribution started.

JoyNews’ checks show most students have been looking forward to the hot meal since the president announced that JHS students would be offered a meal until after they write their exam.

At the Saboba D/A Junior High School, the students said most of them did not eat before coming because they were expecting to be fed.

“If we are coming to school sometimes we don’t eat because our parents are poor and some of us are orphans so we do not have the money to buy food so when are heard the president was going to give us food we were happy but up to now it has not come,” Opada Fuseini lamented.

Another student added that because of Covid-19 protocols food vendors did not come to sell, leaving them hungry by noon. This made it difficult for them to study.

The Headmaster of the school Amuzu Williams appealed to the authorities for the meals for only the students at the very least.

This he said they will be appreciated.