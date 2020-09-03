Three police officers on the Kasoa Oklu Nkwanta checkpoint in the Awutu Senya East Municipality of the Central region narrowly escaped death after an encounter with some suspected highway robbers.

The suspects were said to have received a hot chase by ‘okada’ riders from Bawjiase, and almost drove through a checkpoint which had the three officers on duty.

After their red Toyota Corolla dismantled the checkpoint and sent the officers haywire, the headstrong robbers sped off, leaving the police with no option than to fire the car tyres.

A swift chase led the officers to arrest the two suspects who were subsequently marched to the Ofankor District Police Headquarters.

Meanwhile, some residents at the Oklu Nkwanta checkpoint called on the Inspector General of Police to provide vehicles and bulletproof to all police officers on duty to serve as protection.