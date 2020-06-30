Today marks the commencement of the voters’ registration exercise to be used in the compilation of a new register by the Electoral Commission (EC).

Public interest in the registration exercise has been enormous following the fierce opposition faced by the EC in creating a new register.

On the back of high public interest in the voters register, reporters of Adom FM across the country were at the various registration centres to observe how the entire process was being conducted.

According to reporters of Adom FM, while some centres were strictly observing the Covid-19 safety protocols, other centres were not.

Some centres were reported to have started the registration process around 8:30 am when they were scheduled to start at 6:am.

But one registration centre that caught the eye of Adom FM was a registration centre at Iron City, Kasoa in the Awutu Senya East, where people used stones, blocks and sticks as their ‘stand-in’ or ‘substitutes’ for the registration exercise.

A long queue was formed with stones, sticks, blocks and bricks by persons who for one reason or the other were not present.

In all, the stones, blocks, brick, sticks counted in the long queue amounted to 500, representing some 500 individuals who are to undertake the exercise.

Watch video below: