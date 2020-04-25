Bhim Nation President, Stonebwoy, yesterday released his much anticipated latest album titled ‘Anloga Junction’, which has been making waves since its release.

The album featured top faces and legendary artists such as Kojo Antwi, Keri Hilson, Nasty C, Chivv, Diamond Platinum and a few others.

Renowned gospel musician and preacher Sonnie Badu after he came across the album and probably listening to ‘Nominate’ has gone positively gaga as he showered praises on Stonebwoy for the nice piece.

Taking to social media he had this to say:

Credit: ghpage