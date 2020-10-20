Cardi B is no longer on Twitter.

In an impromptu Instagram Live update on Saturday night (Oct. 17), the rapper said she left the social media platform because she was frustrated over tweets from followers who were criticising her and harassing Offset.

“A whole bunch of 15-year-olds telling me how to live my life like I’m mothering Ariana Grande or something,” Cardi said in her rant, “like I came from Disney or something.”

“I’m so tired that because of y’all I’ve gotta continuously explain myself,” said Cardi, who recently reconciled with Offset after filing for divorce.

“I didn’t put my divorce out there, a f—ing court clerk put it out there. And because people are making rumours up, ‘Oh, this guy has a girl pregnant,’ this and that, I have to address it.”

READ ALSO:

Cardi then complained about comments her fans have left about Offset.

“You guys want to be harassing this n—- Bro, if I work things out, why are you going to this n—-‘s Twitter to harass him? That s— don’t make no f—ing sense,” she said.

She also brought up remarks left about her recently being seen smoking a cigarette, clarifying that she was not smoking due to being stressed out about her relationship with Offset.

“I’m bored, and I was drinking on my birthday,” she explained.