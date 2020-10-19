Celebrated actress, Emelia Brobbey has led her fans to her life prior to becoming an actress.

These were the periods when Emilia worked as a classroom teacher.

Emelia who graduated with Certificate A at the Kibi Presbyterian College of Education revealed she worked as a Junior High School teacher for years.

Speaking exclusively on Hitz FM’s Daybreak Hitz, Emelia recounted how she accepted, with mixed feelings, the offer to teach JHS 1 and 2.

But, her fears were replaced with compassion for the Obuasi JHS Complex pupils who enjoyed calling her ‘madam’.

Her duty as the fresh graduate and first-time teacher, she added, was to tutor her class on Agricultural Science and Ghanaian Language.

The actress added that a few months into her professional career, she had divided attention when she landed her first movie role.

With acting being her ‘first love’, Emelia said she pursued it with more interest, leaving her class unattended to and her headteacher frequently upset.

She told host Andy Dosty that even though she’s quit teaching, her certificate is still available, noting “I can always go back to teaching unlike acting which is seasonal”.

Emelia also touted how her teaching background has helped her memorize scripts effectively, helping her to become the recognized actress she is today.