Controversial actress and socialite, Akuapem Poloo, was full of joy when she was warmly welcomed to Takoradi by some officers of the district police.

Upon getting to the Takoradi check-point on her way for a radio interview, she, and her team, were stopped as part of security routine.

Immediately the officers recognised her when she stepped out of her car they showered her with praises and showed her love.

One of the officers informed her that celebrities use the route, but none had been friendly enough to strike a conversation with them.

For that reason, they hugged, posed for photos and exchanged contacts with Akuapem Poloo who promised to surprise them in the Christmas season.

An elated Poloo took to Instagram to share her experience with her fans.

“The love is too deep Takoradi police checkpoint and the police man says they can’t love me less I’m blessed beyond curse chai,” she captioned the video.