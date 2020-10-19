The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has asked President Akufo-Addo to resign as president for failing to stop illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey.

Mr Mahama used President Akufo-Addo’s earlier declaration to put his presidency on the line in fighting the menace as a basis for his request.

The NDC flagbearer made the demand in an exclusive interview on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem.

“We all know what is happening with galamsey. All the NPP is doing is to remove ordinary Ghanaians with mining concessions and give it to their party people. So when you go on the grounds, DCEs, party executives are all doing galamsey now,” he said.

“Akufo Addo has failed when it comes to the fight against the [galamsey] menace and so if he has put his tenure on the line then he probably shouldn’t be running for the next presidency, he should be resigning now,” Mr Mahma added.

To him, the Akufo-Addo government has not been fair and just when it comes to the issue of small scale mining and believes such things will come back to haunt the administration.

Watch video for more of the interview: