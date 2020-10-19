Former President John Dramani Mahama has clearly defined what his erstwhile administration sought to do under the cocoa roads rehabilitation programme.

Mr Mahama, explaining the reason for instituting the cocoa roads project, said his government observed that cocoa-growing communities had some of the poorest roads in the country.

Hence, together with Cocobod, they agreed to devote $150 million of cocoa proceeds annually to construct roads leading to cocoa communities.

The roads, Mr Mahama said, included feeder, urban and highways.

Mr Mahama, who blasted the Akufo-Addo-led government for abandoning the cocoa road projects, said it will cost the country huge sums of money in revamping the projects.

The Akufo-Addo administration suspended the projects in 2017 for an audit over what some believed to be corruption concerns as most of these roads were contracted under the erstwhile administration.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Asempa FM and Adom FM/TV presenters, Omanhene, Chief Jerry Forson and Philip Osei Bonsu, Mr Mahama, flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, said the incumbent government didn’t have the understanding of the cocoa roads initiative.

He questioned why the New Patriotic Party government did not consult implementers and other stakeholders of the initiative who would have given them in-depth knowledge about the projects.

He has, therefore, demanded that President Akufo-Addo makes public the $10m-worth audit report conducted on the project.

