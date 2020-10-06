The Chief Executive Officer of Cocobod has said the report of the audit conducted on the construction of cocoa roads in some parts of the country cannot be made public.

Joseph Boahen Aidoo said the report was meant to assist the management of the projects stressing that individuals who have an interest in it must go through the required application process.

“Nobody is hiding anything from anybody with respect to this report, why do we have to publish it? This was Cocobod’s operation, It was intended for an administrative purpose, If you need it, you just have to apply for it,” he said.

Speaking in an interview with JoyNews’ Evans Mensah on Top Story, he emphasised that the Mahama administration did not give Ghanaians value for money in awarding of those contracts.

Although he fell short of the specific amount saved through the audit, he disclosed that “we saved hundreds of millions.”

Former President John Mahama challenged government to publish the audit report of cocoa roads which accused him of awarding over 230 road contracts to the tune of ¢3.5 billion under the cocoa roads project to the detriment of Cocobod’s finances.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP), therefore, halted the construction of the cocoa roads across the country in 2017 over allegation of inflated cost among other wrongdoings.

The flagbearer of the NDC, John Mahama has dared the government to produce the said report adding that the government deliberately started reconstructing the roads a few months to the election for political gains.

Mr. Joseph Boahen Aidoo has promised that he and his team as well as the NPP will continue constructing the roads they suspended.