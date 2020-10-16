Flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama, says President Nana Akufo-Addo has lost the war against armed robbery in the country.

Addressing NDC supporters at Gomoa Dawurampong in the Gomoa West constituency on Wednesday, he paid a tribute to the deceased Mfantseman Member of Parliament who was a victim of the state of insecurity in the country.

On the first day of his five-day campaign tour of the Central Region, the former President said though there is no curfew in most parts of the country, citizens are now afraid to go out in the night for fear of being attacked by robbers.

“There is insecurity in this country and President Akufo-Addo has lost the war against armed robbery,” Mr Mahama noted.

The NDC’s presidential candidate said the next government of his party will not arm vigilante groups but rather will focus on resourcing the police and military to enable them discharge their duties.

“If I am president, I am not going to give weapons to vigilantes, invincible forces and Delta forces to kill ordinary Ghanaians. I will give weapons to the police and the army to fight armed robbers,” he assured.

Mr Mahama said Ghana was noted as one of the safest countries in the West Africa sub- region but that is no longer the case under the Akufo-Addo regime.

He said the next NDC government will work hard to ensure the safety of all Ghanaians and urged the electorate to vote for him and for NDC parliamentary candidates.