Coach J. E. Sarpong has advised Asante Kotoko SC head coach, Maxwell Konadu, to rotate his goalkeepers in order to keep them happy and performing at top levels.

The Porcupines, ahead of the new football season, have four goalkeepers to compete for the post.

Captain Felix Annan, Kwame Baah who was favoured as first choice before the cancellation of the 2019/2020 season due to the coronavirus pandemic and Danlad Ibrahim, who served a one year loan with premier league side Berekum Chelsea, are set to form part of the team.

Joining the goalkeeping department is former WAFA and Azam FC shot-stopper Razak Abalora who kept the post for the Black Stars friendly against Qatar.

These quality shot-stoppers in one team is expected to bring headache to the technical department with several complaints coming in from the football circles as not prudent to keep these top players in one unit as only one can keep the post in a game.

Former Great Olympics and Okwahu United gaffer, Mr Sarpong wants the Kotoko coach and the technical team to grant equal opportunity to all the goalkeepers as they are all quality.

“To be able to keep and satisfy four quality goalkeepers in a team, you’ll have to rotate them depending on the temperament of the goalkeepers and the game involved,” he told Nhyira FM.

“Kwame Baah has recently been the first choice goalkeeper so I think he’ll continue to be number one in Kotoko,” Coach Sarpong added.

Kotoko are currently having their pre-season at the All Nations University in Koforidua in wait of the Ghana Premier League set to commence on November 13.