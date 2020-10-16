National Organiser of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has bemoaned the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on political activities ahead of the December general election.

Sammy Awuku said their campaign activities have been affected due to restrictions which bar political parties from holding large gatherings.

“This year’s campaign is not exciting but we are doing our best, he said in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme, Thursday.

With just two months to the December general election, political parties are jostling to get the mandate of the people.

Flagbearers of the various political parties, including President Nana Akufo-Addo and former President John Mahama, are campaigning across the country to sell their messages to the electorate.

However, both the NPP and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), known to climax their campaign activities with mammoth rallies, are thinking of other alternatives.

While the NPP is doing retail campaign, the NDC is embarking on door-to-door campaign, a strategy both parties believe will win them the elections.

In spite of these techniques, Mr Awuku said they are faced with a herculean task to reach majority of the electorate.

He cited how most people fail to turn up for their small gatherings for fear of contracting coronavirus.

“Most people don’t want to come close to you due to coronavirus so it has made the campaign, especially at the grassroots very difficult,” Mr Awuku said.

This notwithstanding, the NPP National Organiser said they have tasked party members at the grassroots to work hard to win the 2020 election.

“We are making sure our message of hope gets to as many people as possible and our party members at the grassroots are working hard for us to retain the seat,” Mr Awuku added.