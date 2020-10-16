Owner and bankroller of Division One club, Berekum Arsenal FC, Alhaji Yakubu Moro, has been confirmed dead at the Ridge Hospital in Accra.

The tough-talking administrator had been on admission at the Ridge Hospital in Accra for the past week after suffering stroke on arrival at the hospital.

The renowned football administrator had not been well for some weeks and was receiving treatment at Berekum.

His condition wasn’t improving so he was taken to Accra but all efforts to let Alhaji Moro stay healthy failed.

Under Alhaji Moro, Berekum Arsenal earned a promotion to the Ghana Premier League in 2000 and stayed on until 2013 where they got relegated.

In 2006, the Berekum club qualified for the CAF Confederation Cup but were eliminated in the second round by Angolan giants Petro Atletico.

They had eliminated Congolese side Diables Noirs in the first round of the competition.

Alhaji Moro will be buried today, Friday, 16, October, 2020, as per Islamic tradition.

Few friends, including former Ghana Ghana Football Association Vice President, George Afriyie and Berekum Arsenal legal representative, lawyer Kwame Ntow Fianko, were among those who visited him on his hospital bed.