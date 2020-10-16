Ghana’s stand-up comedienne, Heiress Jacinta, made her birthday an awesome one by sharing food to the homeless and less-privileged citizens in Accra.

According to her, she knows what it means to have nothing and how difiicult it is for some people to have food on their table.

Sharing a video of herself, management and family members supporting her philanthropic cause on Instagram, the comedienne said she felt happy feeding the hungry.

She wrote:

To mark my birthday this year, I was privileged to celebrate with some very special children and adults on the streets of Accra🥰.

Very special thank you to @fanmilk_ghana @cowbellghana @miksighana for supporting me and being part of this huge success. This wouldn’t have been possible without my onscreen and offscreen family.

Watch the video below: