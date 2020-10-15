October is the month for breast cancer awareness and Ghanaian musician, who doubles as a nurse, Iona Reine, has decided to teach her fans a quick way to determine if they are prone to having breast cancer or not.

Taking to her Instagram page, the ‘Someha’ musician took time to demonstrate how one could easily check the signs of having lumps in their breast.

She explained that, if any lady sees any blood or greenish yellowish discharge after squeezing their nipples they should report to the hospital without delay.

She wrote:

Still on breast cancer awareness free breast examination tips. Squeeze the nipples gently please if you see any blood or greenish yellowish discharge report.

Iona Reine is currently promoting her latest song dubbed Obra.

Watch the video below: