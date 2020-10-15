British-Ghanaian actress and television presenter, Ama K. Abebrese, has taken a swipe at Ghanaian celebrities who are fighting the Food and Drugs Authority and the Gaming Commission of Ghana.

According to her, unlike Nigerians who have been protesting for days against police brutality and corruption in their country, some celebrities in Ghana are only concerned about the money that they will get from endorsing betting and alcoholic brands.

She wrote:

Nigerian youth are fighting to #EndSARS #EndSWAT & end #PoliceBrutality for their Human Rights.

MORE:

In Ghana, some celebrities are fighting to be paid to promote alcohol and sports betting to youth as a ‘Human Rights’ issue.

Knowing very well she would incur that wrath of some celebrities, she concluded by saying everyone has a right to protest what matters to them.