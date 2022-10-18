Top Choco and Adom TV presenter, Cynthia Tima Yeboah, aka Tima Kumkum, have embarked on a breast cancer sensitisation programme in two Senior High Schools (SHSs) in Accra.

The beneficiary schools were Dansoman-based St Magaret Mary SHS and La Presbyterian SHS.

The awareness, which adds up to the numerous annual campaign on the deadly disease in October, forms part of Top Choco’s Social Corporate Social Responsibility.

A nurse, who was with the team, took the students through the self-examination method which is the first and easiest way a person can detect a change in his or her breast.

She urged regular self-examinations which she noted will help individuals, especially women to be familiar with their breasts in order to recognise any change that may occur.

Tima Kumkum, who is the brand ambassador, also took the opportunity to talk to the students and encouraged them to take their studies and health issues seriously.

Tima also shared sanitary pads to the female students during the visit which coincided with the International Day of the Girl Child.

Photos below: