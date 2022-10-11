Breast massage is not only limited to sexual stimulation but one’s overall well-being.

Breast massage is any form of intentional self-touch to your breast.

This can take the form of kneading, rubbing, holding, or stroking — whatever feels good for you.

Breast massage not only feels amazing but can have many physical health benefits.

If you do it for long enough (15 to 20 minutes), it also releases a bunch of hormones such as oxytocin and prolactin, which can make you feel relaxed, connected and calm.

Read on to know what happens during a breast massage and how it can potentially improve your breast health.

Helps prevent cancer

Malignant cells can often form a knot in your breast leading to lumps. When external pressure is applied during the early stages of this knot formation, it can force the cells to go back to their original form. This can help reduce the risk of cancer.

Better sexual stimulation

Once you start massaging your breasts, you also increase their sensitivity. This is simply because massaging makes you more aware of touch and how it can positively affect your brain. This can often lead to better orgasms.

Firmer, tighter breasts

If you are struggling with sagging breasts, massaging can do the trick for you. This can help tone up the tissues in your breast and lead to firmer breasts.

Anti-ageing effects

Once you are internally happy due to the secretion of hormones such as oxytocin, prolactin and estrogen, it can directly lead to anti-ageing effects.

These three hormones are powerful in their anti-ageing properties and hence, make you look and feel younger.

Can enlarge them

Breast massage can help increase blood circulation in this fat-storing tissue. Due to massage, a breast enlarging hormone, prolactin, is also secreted.

You can opt for either an essential oil like lavender for this massage or even warm coconut oil can lead to a change in size.