Shatta Wale’s ex-manager, Lawrence Asiamah Hanson, popularly known as Bulldog, says he has been vindicated after Black Sherif’s album dropped last week Thursday.

According to him, the numbers that Black Sherif has been garnering after his “The Villain I Never Was” album dropped proves it will sell better than Shatta Wale and Sarkodie’s upcoming albums.

“Have you seen the numbers? Just like sports, it’s with speed. You can release an album, and we can give you 15 years to get the same numbers. And this is one time and it reaches global. We have always sat here to say, why don’t our music travel? This is the answer,” he said on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM.

Earlier, Bulldog said Sarkodie’s Jamz album, which is set to be out in November and Shatta Wale’s upcoming Gift of God album cannot attain numbers and attention like Black Sherif’s ‘The Villain I Never Was’ album.

Speaking to Doreen Avio on Daybreak Hitz, Bullgod mentioned that Sarkodie and Shatta Wale are handicapped when it comes to reaching a wider audience, unlike Black Sherif because “Black Sherif has an international record label.”

Meanwhile, Shatta Wale reacted to Bulldog’s statement, admitting the fact that, if Black Sherif’s album soars, then “it’s a win for Ghana”.

Shatta Wale reacts to Bulldog claim that Black Sherif’s album will do better than his GoG album

But in a riposte, Bulldog said he has been vindicated because Shatta Wale is preaching the same gospel he has been talking about.

In a recent interview on Good Evening Ghana on Metro TV, Shatta Wale, however, admitted that Black Sherif’s Empire record label will propel the album to go global.

“We are looking at making waves globally, and what I said goes to more of us as pundits and industry people to stop putting unnecessary pressure on artistes.

“We are in the AI, we are doing manpower. Unless we understand these things. If it was easy and about numbers, Shatta and Sark have it than Black Sherif. So there has to be something that we all need to find out. What code can we crack? How do we sit in front of the Def Jam people?” Bulldog queried.

The ex-manager of Shatta Wale also said relationships also count when it comes to selling a record on the global stage.

“You get to a point, and it’s not about the money any more but reach, which translates into money. I didn’t know Shatta Wale stammered until he was asked why he doesn’t have a label?

“We all should find out, won’t we all be happy if all our musicians are there? As Burna is killing, Stonebwoy too and Shatta and that brings some joy. Let’s have another team, to go out there and kill it,” he said.

Additionally, Bulldog appealed to investors to focus on the music business from the top to bottom, rather than vice versa.

“I will humbly appeal to any investor, huge investors. Don’t start from the bottom, go and crack from the top. The Empires, Warner Music and Def Jam companies have offices when you got to New York. Go there and lock up the things, when that happens, Andy Dosty and other radio guys have no choice than to play. People love what people love… it connects,” Bulldog advised.

