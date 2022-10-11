Boy wonder Black Sherif’s achievement is steadily heading for rooftop as he lands another feat as a Ghanaian chief.

A day after his newly-released album pecked number one on Billboard with millions of views, Black Sherif was enstooled chief in Tamale on Monday, October 10.

The ceremony was attended by residents and traditional leaders under whose auspices he was crowned.

The 20-year-old lyrical whizz-kid’s enstoolment is a way of appreciating him for selling the Ghanaian culture on the global front.

Black Sherif will operate under the new identity ‘Nachin Naa’ which translates as the youth chief.

Some videos shared of the ceremony captured him being adorned with traditional regalia amid joyous hailing.

The event was the highlight of his Northern Regional tour.

