Market women at Agbogloshie in Accra have benefitted from the benevolence of Adom TV Presenter, Cynthia Tima Yeboah, through the Tima Kumkum Foundation.

The Foundation on Saturday, October 24, 2021, partnered Ghinger Healthcare, Slimnfitgh, and Royal Couture for a breast cancer screening exercise in the market.

The exercise in commemoration of the October breast cancer awareness month was also supported by cowbell, top choco, and flora paper mill.

In all, 700 women in the market and its environs benefitted from the programme which was backed with sensitisation and counselling sessions for patrons.