Adom TV’s award winning presenter, Cynthia Tima Yeboah, through the Tima Kumkum Foundation, has organised a free health screening exercise for women at the Lapaz new market.

The exercise, in collaboration with Altmed Clinic, was in commemoration of Tima’s 35th birthday on Saturday, September 17, 2022.

About 300 women who benefitted from the programme were screened for Malaria, Typhoid, Hepatitis B, peptic ulcer, urinary tract infections, blood sugar, blood pressure and body mass index among others.

In attendance was celebrated broadcaster and women’s rights activist, Akumaa Mama Zimbi, who shared a brief but insightful message with the market women.

Nakeeyat the Poet, gospel musicians, Piesie Esther, Abena Ophelia and Obaapa Christy were also present to entertain the beneficiaries with soul-soothing performances.

The health screening was climaxed with a Jollof festival under the supervision of the producers of Altunsa tomato paste.

Each market woman also had something to take home with as there were lots of products from sponsors including Top Choco, Yumvita, Altunsa tomato paste, Adom precious beads among others.



Blogger Zionfelix, fashion designer Royalcouture and presenter cum kidney care advocate Abigail Ashley were also present to support the programme.

More photos below: