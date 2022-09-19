A man, believed to be in his late 30s, has reportedly shot himself to death at Agona Port near Diaso in the Upper Denkyira West District in the Central Region.

According to reports, the deceased, whose name was only given as Divine, passed on on Saturday.

The deceased is said to have first shot his ankle before shooting his ribs but the bullet failed to penetrate in both attempts.

This is because he is believed to have been spiritually fortified against gunshots.

However, luck eluded him during his third attempt after he shot his head through the brain at close range, causing the bullet to penetrate through to the other side of his head.

His body has since been deposited at the morgue for preservation.