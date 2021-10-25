Damilola Adegbite, the ex-wife of Ghanaian actor, Chris Attoh, says she has no regret divorcing him.

According to the Nigerian actress, she never shed a tear after breaking up with him although they have a child together.

“I did not feel empty when Chris left because I never expected much from him in the relationship,” she said in an interview with Nigerian blogger, Chude Jideonwo.

Her only pain is deciding to marry him after getting pregnant with his child.

This notwithstanding, the actress said their seven-year-old son means the world to her.

When asked about their divorce, she said she owes that explanation to his son and nobody else.

They married on Val’s day of the year 2015 in a beautiful ceremony held in Ghana.

The two actors, who met while shooting the television series Tinsel, found love and decided to expand their affection from set to real life.

Although they married in the month of love and on the day day of love, Valantine’s Day, their love story ended sadly and Mr Attoh has gone on to marry other women.

Watch video of the interview