The Second Lady, Samira Bawumia, has showed off her cooking skills at the final funeral rites of her mother-in-law, Hajia Mariama Bawumia.

This, according to reports, is part of the Mamprusi Traditional Funeral Rites performed by a daughter in-law.

She is expected to cook for the entire village as tradition demands.

The Second Lady was seen dishing out cooked meals for guests at the funeral.

Below are some photos:

Cooking at mother-in-law’s funeral

