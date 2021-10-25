If you’ve ever walked down the aisle in a dress that made your nuptials unforgettable, you’ll know how fulfilling, exciting, elegant, glamorous and dreamy Sika Osei was on her wedding day.

The actress had her traditional wedding last Thursday and officially walked down the aisle on Saturday, October 23, 2021.

Sika made a stunning bride in an all-white mermaid gown that flatters her figure thanks to the sensual off-the-shoulder silhouette that featured bead and a massive bow.

She wore her hair in a cascading style (topped with a veil, of course) and accessorised with silver drop earrings and finished with subtle yet flawless makeup.

The husband also made a dapper groom in a white and black tuxedo.

They followed their wedding with a dinner reception that saw many celebrities in attendance.

Sika changed into an elegant one-shoulder dinner dress that got us starring.

Check out the photos and videos below: