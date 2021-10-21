Ghanaian actress, presenter, and voice-over artiste, Sika Osei, has gotten married in a beautiful ceremony.

She got married to her handsome fiance in a traditional marriage ceremony on Thursday, October 21, 2021.

Videos from the colourful ceremony have popped up showing some of the best scenes at the wedding.

ALSO READ:

In the videos, which have been sighted on Instagram, she was dressed in a yellow-coloured kente dress as her bridesmaids lead her to the venue.

The presenter gave off some dance moves as she gets to the main wedding grounds with the team.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by WHITECHALK🌎🌎🌎🌎 (@whitechalktheplanner)