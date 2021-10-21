The pastor, who prophesied the death of Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, Bishop Stephen Kwesi Appiah, popularly known as Jesus Ahuofe of the New Life Kingdom Chapel, has been remanded.



This was after he pleaded not guilty to the charge of causing fear and panic before the Circuit Court, presided over by Her Honour Mrs Ellen Offei Aryeh.



In court on Thursday, October 21, counsel for the accused person Martin Kpebu, while praying for bail, said his client was unwell.



But, he did not provide any piece of evidence to support his argument. The prosecution, led by Chief Inspector Dennis Terkpetey, opposed the grant of bail.



The court, after listening to the parties, remanded the accused person into police custody to reappear on Monday, October 25, 2021.

