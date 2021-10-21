The Ghana Police Service has dispelled rumours that dancehall musician, Shatta Wale has been granted bail.

According to the Service’s Acting Public Affairs Director, DSP Alexander Obeng, the artiste is still in their custody with two others assisting with investigations.

This comes a day after he was arrested following his alleged fabrication of a story purporting that he had been shot by an unknown assailant on Monday night.

“The investigators are ensuring that the right procedures are followed so that nobody’s right is violated,” he said on Wednesday, October 20.

Over the past few hours, social media has been awash with speculations that the singer who was arrested for fabricating a story that he had been shot by unknown assailants had been let go.

These assertions have mostly been accompanied by amateur footage of some industry colleagues walking on the corridors of the Police station.

But speaking on The Pulse on the JoyNews channel, the Police indicated that the self-styled dancehall king, the pastor, and two others are still going through the necessary processes in custody.

DSP Obeng explained that they are expected to be charged and processed for court in line with the security service’s modalities.

He also revealed evidence available to them suggests that the musician’s charges may be pivoted around “publication of false news, usurpation of a public officer…and attempts to cause fear and panic.”

The prophecy

Born Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr, Shatta Wale explained that he undertook the action on the back of a prophecy by Bishop Stephen Akwasi, who predicted his death.

In a viral video, the founder and leader of New Life Kingdom Chapel International noted that Shatta Wale would lose his life on October 18, similar to that of South African reggae artiste, Lucky Dube, who was shot on October 18, 2007.

Shatta Wale stated that he felt his life was under threat, for which reason he vowed that until security agencies step up to address such threats, his whereabouts will remain unknown.

The pastor in question, Bishop Stephen Akwasi, popularly known as Jesus Ahuofe, was picked up by Police on Tuesday, October 19.

Meanwhile, the Police Service has advised citizens against publishing false information capable of disturbing the country’s peace.