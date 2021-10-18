Actor John Dumelo’s wife, Miss Gee, has on a lighter note asked actress Nadia Buari to leave her husband alone after a video of him caressing and kissing Nadia Buari’s feet surfaced online.

Taking to Instagram to register her thoughts, she wrote on her verified account:

I woke up to this scandal should I react? 😂😂😂🙆🏽 @iamnadiabuari leave my husband alone and look at @johndumelo1 enjoying it too😂😂😂.

Shortly after she posted the video on her channel, Nadia Buari equally reacted to her post, asking her to “shut up” subtly.



When Nadia Buari asked Miss Gee Who will u react to?, she quickly riposted, I don’t even know lemme just kill both of u.. bye.

