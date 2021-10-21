An Accra Circuit Court has remanded Dancehall King, Shatta Wale, into police custody for one week.

Charles Nii Armah Mensah, his real name, faces charges of publication of false news and causing fear and panic.

He was represented by two lawyers in court after pleading not guilty to the charges

Two of his alleged accomplices have also been charged with abetment of crime.

If found guilty, Shatta Wale could face a three-year jail term, cautioned or fined.

He is to re-appear in court on October 28.

More soon …