Andy Dosty, host of Hitz FM’s Daybreak Hitz show has been honoured for his dedicated service to Ghana’s Creative Arts industry.

He received the award at the 2021 edition of the Ghana Events Awards which took place at the Movenpick hotel over the weekend.

Andy Dosty received the honours for being the longest-serving Disc Jockey (DJ) in Ghana, owing to his 27 years of being behind the turn-table.

Known in private circles as Andrew Amoh, he has made a remarkable impact on the cultural ethos of DJing in Ghana and has been an example to many of his colleagues.

Notable among his works are years of playing at the VGMA, MTN Music Festival, high profile parties and festivals, both in Ghana and beyond.

Andy Dosty is also the founder of a DJ school that has sharpened the skills of thousands who are keeping the flames of the career burning.

He has also shared stages with international artistes including Wyclef, Steel Pulse, Sisqo, Busta Rhymes, Shatta Wale, Okyeame Kwame, Stonebwoy and many other top names in the showbiz industry.

Based on the backdrop, the Ghana Events Awards saw him befitting, without question, to receive the citation of honours.

Andy who described the award as humbling used the opportunity to thank God for the talent while dedicating the award to his children.