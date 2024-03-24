Multimedia’s Erastus Asare Donkor has been honoured by the Ghana Institution of Engineers for his role in educating the public on mining and its impact on the environment.

He was presented with the GhIE “Engineering Evangelism Award” at the closing banquet and Engineering Excellence Awards of the week-long 54th AGM and 2024 Engineering Conference of the Ghana Institution of Engineering (GhIE) at the Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra.

The Engineering Evangelism Award is for an individual/group of media practitioners, who have made substantial contributions to the promoting of engineering practice and/or increasing public awareness or the understanding of engineering.

Any news or story on engineering and environmental issues that properly educates and informs the public and presents a balanced perspective of the issues.

The citation said, “For a non-engineering practitioner who has contributed to promoting engineering practice to meet societal needs and impact the national economy, the GhIE accords you under the PUBLIC AWARDS CATEGORY FOR NON-ENGINEERS, THE ENGINEERING EVANGELISM AWARD.”

Erastus Asare Donkor has been celebrated for his consistency in reporting on mining and its impact across the country.

Awards were also presented to notable personalities who have made valuable contributions that have promoted key engineering solutions.

They include Prof. Elsie Effah Kaufmann, of the Maths and Science Quiz fame, who won the Distinguished Woman in Engineering award. She also won the Projects/Practitioners award.

Academic City University College won the Innovation, Applied Science and Maths award (Tertiary), while the Young Innovators category was won by Afia Kobi Ampem Girls’ SHS (High School).

Other winners of the Engineering Excellence awards were: Timothy Kofi Ametefe, who won the Outstanding Engineering Knowledge and Exemplary Achievement award.

Two entities, VRA (Kumasi Thermal Power Project Team) and GAMA Water and Sanitation Project, won the Implementation of Engineering Solutions awards; whilst, SAYeTECH Company Ltd and VRA (Kpong Generation Station) won the Engineering Concepts and Innovation awards.

The rest include Ing. Dr. Williams Ackaah who won the Most Published Author in Engineering Award.

The Engineering Business Management award was won by Ing. Akim Adio Tijani; while the Regional Water and Environmental Sanitation Centre Kumasi (RWESCK) won the Research & Academic-Industrial award.