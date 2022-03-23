Self-acclaimed Global Ambassador for the United Nations (UN), Kwame Fordjour, popularly known as ‘Dr. UN’, is back again with another award scheme.

This is after his ‘The United Nations Gold Star Honour of Excellence Leadership Award’ landed him behind bars over claims of fraudulent activities and impersonation.

This time around, his award scheme, Nature’s Prize Awards seeks to recognize top 20 globally Ghanaian achievers of public excellence.

The 20 would join persons from 54 other countries and Global Africans all over the world to compete for the winner slot.

According to him, $80,000 is at hand to be won by the lucky nominees.

The criteria applies to only creators, innovators, inventors and originators.

The Award will be held in USA and selected parts of Africa.

The categories include Icon of the Globe, Global Citizen of the Year, Leadership and Global citizen etc.

Dr Un claims to be sponsored by giant companies like Netflix and Sony.