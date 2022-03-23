President Nana Akufo-Addo will commission the Tamale Interchange Project on March 29, 2022, an announcement from the presidency has revealed.

The Northern Region is benefiting from the $2 billion dollar loan and a grant from the Chinese government under the Sinohydro deal meant to develop the country which was used to construct the interchange in the ancient town of Tamale.

It would be the first-ever interchange to be constructed in the Northern Regional Capital after a sod-cutting ceremony took place in April 2019.

The project is one of the promises of the Akufo-Addo-led government under the Master Project Support Agreement between the Government of Ghana (GOG) and the $2 billion Sinohydro Corporation Company of China.

The Tamale interchange is about one kilometre long and links the Kumasi Road through the Point 7 road, the Central Taxi Rank, Central Market intersection with the Melcom Road and Bolgatanga Road.