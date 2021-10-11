Socialite Hajia4Reall has bagged her first international award after announcing her entry into the music industry barely a year ago.

Mona4reall, is she prefers to be called in showbiz, won the ‘Uncovered Artist of the Year’ award category at the just-ended Ghana Music Awards-UK which was held at the Reagent Royal Hotel in London.

She inked her name into the award winners’ book after beating the likes of Emelia Brobbey, Malcolm Nuna, Nanky, Tisha, Osekrom Sikani, Kwame Yogot, Naana Blu, Nautyca, and Heart man.

Her award comes after her musical breakthrough on November 27, 2020, when she released Badder Than, a song that has garnered over 1.1 million views on YouTube.

She has also released four songs subsequent to that; one on which she featured Shatta Wale.

Reports suggest many more of her songs are yet to drop from her studio, EP.

Prior to receiving the award, Mona4Reall gave an electrifying performance which had the crowd cheering her name amid applause.

She attributed her latest feat to Allah, hard work, the efforts of her team and business partners.

She wrote on her social media platforms:

“This is to hard work. This is to my partners in the business. This is to the hardworking team behind me. This is to the fans. This is to my key stakeholders in the business the media and Djs .And finally to the organisers of Gh music UK, thank you for the honor and appreciating hard work. You all contributed immensely to making this happen . Gh music uk uncovered artiste of the year 2021 we won. Allah is the reason.”

Watch video below: