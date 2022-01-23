Hitz FM’s presenter Andy Dosty has been honoured at the latest Presidential Globe African Heroes Award.

At the award night which took place over the weekend at the Accra Marriot Hotel, Andy Dosty was recognised for his immense contribution in service to mother Ghana with regards to media growth and development.

The theme of the event was dubbed ‘Sustaining the integrity of Ghana through exemplary leadership and holistic discipline.’

He was presented an award, trophy and citation to signify the unity, democratic freedom, camaraderie and solidarity Ghanaians revel as a nation.

The Organization council stated that they have taken into consideration his enormous support, contribution of resources, decent leadership performance and invaluable service towards a worthy course very needed to preserve the integrity of Ghana since 1992 till date.

Applause and cheers took over the auditorium as he mounts the stage to take delivery of his award from some government officials.

The latest award comes shortly after he was honoured at the Ghana Events Awards for being the longest serving DJ in Ghana.



