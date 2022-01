The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has sacked Black Stars head coach, Milovan Rajevac.

The Serbian was stripped off his duties after Black Stars’ woeful performance and early exit in the ongoing Africa Cup Nations in Cameroon.

This decision from the GFA comes after the Sports Ministry demanded the reconstitution of the Black Stars Management Committee.

Following the update, many Ghanaians took to social media to react to the Serbian’s dismissal as Black Stars coach.

They have sacked Milovan Rajevac to appease the fans and to cover up their corrupt selfish interest at the GFA.



If the status quo at the FA is not changed, even Pep will not succeed with the Black Stars.



Milovan Rajevac has been sacked by the GFA.



His sack is a relief and a right decision buh it's only 1% of the problems we've as a football nation.



