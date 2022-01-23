The Government of Ghana is leaving no stone unturned in restoring life at Apiate, a suburb of Bogoso, where an explosion occurred on Thursday, January 20, 2022.



Part of the destruction caused by the massive blast that occurred when a vehicle transporting mining explosives collided with a motorbike and a tricycle was the damage to portions of the highway in the town.



In a latest update, the Ministry of Roads and Highways says a contractor has reported to the scene to conduct restorative work on the road.

“Works on reinstatement of damage to IR6 at Bogoso ongoing. This morning, the Contractor M/S Gabriel Couto, has mobilized to site and currently working at Apiate,” the ministry wrote in a short update on its Facebook page.



The blast from the accident on Thursday led to 13 confirmed deaths and several injuries. Countless buildings in the Apiate community were reduced to rubbles a wide and deep crater was formed in a portion of the road which was the epicentre of the blast.