Teshie motor rider arrested with a loaded gun, dollars in random traffic check

Members of the special anti-robbery task force in Accra have arrested a motor rider who was in possession of a loaded pistol and a huge sum of money.

Suspect Akpor Hedjole Ago- Ablo, 43 years old and a resident from Teshie ‘Anomaantu’ and a driver by profession, was intercepted at the old parliament house traffic light on the Atta Mills Highway while riding Apsonic white and red motorbike with registration number M-20-GR-2889.

According to the police, he was carrying a backpack when a search was conducted on him.

In the backpack, police found a Haskell pistol number ‘038307’ loaded with live ammunition, one short taser, one laptop, two phones, and one thousand dollars cash in hundred dollar bills, and forty Ghana Cedis in 10 cedi notes.

On the instructions of a superior police officer, the suspect, who could not produce any document on the weapon, was referred to the regional CID together with the exhibits for further investigation.

