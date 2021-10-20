Comic actor, Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng, popularly known as Funny Face, has pleaded with the Kaneshie Court to assist him in apologising to another comedian, Kwadwo Nkansah, aka Lilwin.

According to him, he had earlier threatened to beat Kwadwo Nkansah on live television.

He said he had so much pain in him, hence his actions.

When the court, presided over by Oheneba Kuffuor, asked Mr Nkansah whether he understood what Funny Face had said and the Court proceedings, Lilwin told the court that he, unfortunately, did not understand the big English spoken in court.

Lilwin’s response sent the audience at the court laughing.

“I have forgotten about our difference a long time ago,” Lilwin told the court.

He told the court that he and Funny Face were in the same industry, and he “has forgotten about their differences.”

Lilwin was in court to sympathise with Funny Face.

The court advised him to take his medication, and he should not be influenced by social media.

Funny Face is before the Court on a charge of threat of death.

He is accused of threatening to kill his ex-wife, Lizzy and Vanessa, his girlfriend, and also to commit suicide.