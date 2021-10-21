North Tongu Member of Parliament (MP), Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has said he is disappointed in President Nana Akufo-Addo for asking the Paramount Chief of the Aflao Traditional Area to “complete” the abandoned E-block community day Senior High School in the area himself if he is frustrated by its delay.

To him, that is not how a President should speak to a chief of his caliber.

He is, therefore, calling on him to retract and apologise to the chiefs and people of Aflao especially, Togbui Fiti.

“I am very disappointed hearing the President say such words. Is Togbui collecting his own taxes? You speak to a chief this way. This will not be said about any other chief. He just didn’t speak well and I think what he did was just a PR nightmare.

“He must come back and apologise to the chief because he knows he didn’t speak well and upon reflection, he will know in his heart that he didn’t speak well,” he said in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen Show Friday.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said the paramount chief of the Aflao traditional area, Torgbui Adzonugaga Amenya Fiti, might as well go ahead and complete the Aflao E-block.

He queried if the traditional leader is the one now to be dishing out an ultimatum to the Minister of Education, Dr Yaw Adutwum, to complete the project in four months.

Speaking during a courtesy call on him by Minority Member of Parliament on the Education Committee of Parliament on Wednesday, 20 October 2021, after the opposition lawmakers’ nationwide tour of some of the abandoned projects, Togbui Fiti said: “Aflao is the only urban community in Ghana without a Senior High School but day-in-day-out, my friends in the media only carry bad stories about Aflao”.

Responding to the chief during an interview on Accra-based Peace FM on Thursday, 21 October 2021, however, the President wondered if it was in the place of the chief to issue such an ultimatum and then suggested that he completes the project himself.

But the lawmaker noted that if the chief deserves anything, he deserves commendation by making education his priority.

“We see chiefs raising concerns about abandoned projects in their territories, this is not the kind of response they get and so what crime did Togbui Fiti commit to get such disrespectful response from the President?” he quizzed.