President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has asked the Paramount Chief of the Aflao Traditional Area to “complete” the abandoned E-block community day senior high school in the area himself if he is frustrated by its delay.

Nana Addo who was speaking on Accra-based radio station, Peace FM, on Thursday quizzed, “is he the one going to give the Minister of Education ultimatum?”.

After asking the sarcastic question, the President also asked the chief to go ahead and complete the project if he feels frustrated by its delay.

After those jabs at the traditional leader, President Akufo-Addo then indicated that his government has resolved to continue projects started by his predecessor.

He stressed that plans were in place to complete the projects and put them to good use.

“For some of the projects, definitely we will ready ourselves and complete them but, as much as possible, I have given you these examples for you to see that despite the propaganda [we are working on them],” he stated.

On Wednesday, October 20, Torgbui Adzonu-Gaga Amenya Fiti V gave the government a four-month ultimatum to operationalise the abandoned project.

The school, built during the Mahama administration, is almost 90 percent complete.

The school has 26 classrooms and five departments, including a science block but has stalled since 2016.

When the Minority members on Parliament’s Education Committee toured the abandoned E-blocks in the Volta Region on Wednesday, the chief demanded that the area gets its fair share of the national cake by completing the projects.

