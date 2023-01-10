Deputy Information Minister, Fatimatu Abubakar, has clarified that information that Meek Mill used the President’s lectern at the Jubilee House in his viral music video was false.

According to her, no government official uses the President’s lectern during national events.

“The issue that he used the president’s lectern is false. There are two lecterns at the Jubilee House, one for the President and the other is for Communications Directorate and other persons who visit the presidency. Even the Vice President doesn’t use the President’s lectern, only the President uses it.”

She advised Ghanaians to accept Meek Mill’s apology for using pictures and videos from the Jubilee House in a music video.

She also stated that no government official gave him permission to use the pictures and videos for his music video.

“The general public should accept the young man’s apology. In his apology, he indicated that the plans he has for Ghana outweigh the impact of music videos. He has provided an unreserved apology. No government official sanctioned or gave him permission for his action.

“We invited Africans in the diaspora to visit Ghana and upon their arrival, we give them an honorary welcome and to help create good memories during their stay. Most of them were not born or raised in Ghana. Someone’s background will cause a cultural shock and deficit and out of exuberance and excitement will act in a manner that displeases many.

“No one knew Meek Mill’s intent for taking pictures and videos at the Jubilee House was for the compilation of a music video,” she said.

She mentioned that the merits of the tourism initiative outweigh the demerits and urged Ghanaians to focus on the quality of human resources and the investment brought to Ghana.

“Looking at the potential of the ‘Year of Return’ and ‘Beyond the Return’ initiatives, we can say the positives outweigh the negatives. As a new initiative, these incidents are expected to happen which serve as a lesson. Lawmakers can decide to put in some measures in place to prevent future occurrences,” she said on Adom TV’s Badwam Show.

The deputy minister also disclosed that by the end of 2022, tourism became the third-highest contributor to Ghana’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

She mentioned that by 2025, the tourism ministry’s annual estimation of visitors in Ghana will increase from 1 million to 1.5 million.

Also by 2025, the tourism industry is expected to be the highest to Ghana’s GDP estimated at $3.5 to $4 billion per annum.

Some public figures and Ghanaians have expressed their displeasure about Meek Mill’s music video shot in the Jubilee House of Ghana.

Upon receiving mixed reactions after posting the video, Meek Mill deleted the video and apologized to the people of Ghana.

