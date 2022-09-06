Award-winning investigative journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni, has taken to his social media pages to push forward a possible resignation of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

His statement follows the brouhaha of Aisha Huang, the ‘galamsey’ suspect who was deported in 2019 and has been re-arrested for engaging in illegal mining, after her return to Ghana.

According to him, President Akufo-Addo must resign if he is unable to fire those responsible for Aisha Huang’s return into the country.

Akufo-Addo must resign if he can’t fire anyone for this Aisha Huang embarrassment. The sh*t is now beyond the ceiling.

He backed his statement with an article he wrote saying “only two Chinese citizens in Ghana’s prisons despite hundreds arrested for illegal mining.”

Manasseh explained that foreigners are allowed into the small-scale mining sector to provide ancillary support in the form of technical support to small-scale miners.

However, in recent times, some of these foreigners including Chinese nationals mistake their licences to mean they can fully engage in illegal mining.

In some cases, some of the legal small-scale miners only take the mining licences only to front for the Chinese.

