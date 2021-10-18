The Ghana Police Service has released a statement following rumours that dancehall musician, Shatta Wale, has been shot at East Legon, a popular suburb in Accra.

According to the police, they visited Shatta Wale’s house to probe further but he wasn’t present at the time they got to the location.

The statement, however, added that:

The police have launched an investigation into the matter including making contacts with some of his close friends and family members and all of them claim not to have knowledge of his whereabouts or the alleged incident. Ghana Police Service

MORE:

Read the full statement below:

Police Investigate Claims of Shooting Incident Involving Shatta Wale

The attention of the Police has been drawn to the widely circulated news on the alleged gunshot-attack on one Charles Nii Armah Mensah, popularly known as Shatta Wale.

A team has visited the house of Shatta Wale and he cannot be found there.

Over the last few hours, the Police have searched and continue to look for Shatta Wale at hospitals in Accra.

Whilst we continue our investigations, the Police is appealing to the public to provide any information concerning the whereabouts of Shatta Wale to the numbers 18555, 191 and 0302773906.

Check out the original post below: