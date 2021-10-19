The Ghana Police Service has arrested comedian Funny Face after he threatened to commit suicide and also kill his baby mama in a video he posted on social media.

The police statement said he was arrested for allegedly threatening certain individuals via some Social Media platforms.

Meanwhile, Funny Face, due to his recent medical history, will be ordered for a psychiatric re-evaluation.

It was said that the police arrested him right after he granted an interview to Kofi TV.

MORE:

Read the statement below:

Funny Face in Police Custody for Allegedly Threatening Some Individuals:

The Police have today, Monday, 18th October, 2021, at 10:14 pm arrested Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng, popularly known as Funny Face for allegedly threatening certain individuals via some Social Media platforms. Ghana Police Service

Due to the history of the suspect, the police shall submit Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng to the court for an order for psychiatric examination, to determine the next line of investigative action.

The police is committed to protecting lives with the generous help of the public.

We want to assure the public that we shall not take anything for granted in the interest of public safety.

Check out the official statement below: